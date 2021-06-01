Get A Look At The New iCarly

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Nostalgia is about to hit hard for a lot of people as iCarly is set to return to television. Many folks remember watching the hit TV show with the original gang Carly, Sam, Freddie, Spencer and a bunch of other lovable characters. But the reboot is going to be different and similar all at the same time. Just watching the trailer you can already get a sense of that. You’ll see some familiar faces, but also will be missing some (Sam to be specific.) Jennette McCurdy has talked about how she’s done with acting and she’s embarrassed about her role that she played on iCarly. We all loved her in that show and she will be missed but we understand. Take a look at the trailer and see what you notice or don’t notice.

Source: E!

