Television
HomeTelevision

Get A Look At The New iCarly

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Film Premiere of Despicable Me 3

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

 

Nostalgia is about to hit hard for a lot of people as iCarly is set to return to television.  Many folks remember watching the hit TV show with the original gang Carly, Sam, Freddie, Spencer and a bunch of other lovable characters.  But the reboot is going to be different and similar all at the same time.  Just watching the trailer you can already get a sense of that.  You’ll see some familiar faces, but also will be missing some (Sam to be specific.) Jennette McCurdy has talked about how she’s done with acting and she’s embarrassed about her role that she played on iCarly.  We all loved her in that show and she will be missed but we understand.  Take a look at the trailer and see what you notice or don’t notice.

 

 

Source: E!

entertainment , icarly , miranda cosgrove

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close