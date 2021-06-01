IU adjusts COVID-19 vaccine policy, begins exemption process

Local
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University has updated their COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Those who have received the vaccine will no longer be required to upload documentation of vaccination. At attestation form will be made available on June 2.

The university has exemptions to their policy.

The school says “approved exemptions will be extremely limited to a very narrow set of criteria.”

That criteria includes the following:

  • Religious exemptions, according to Indiana law
  • Medical exemptions with proper documentation stating either an allergy to the vaccine
  • Medical deferrals for several other circumstances, which must be accompanied by a note from the provider
  • An online program exemption

IU said the changes are the result of feedback from students, parents, faculty and staff.

For more information on IU’s updated policy, click here.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

Source: WISHTV

COVID-19 , indiana university

