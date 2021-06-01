Music
New Billie Eilish Song Is Coming!

Billie Eilish let us know that there would be a new single coming soon, but we weren’t sure how soon! Now we know!  Everyone has been excited since she announced that her new album “Happier Than Ever” is dropping in July and even shared the track list.  Billie took to social media to confirm that we will be getting the new single TOMORROW! (6/2/21) and it will be “Lost Cause”

 

Even in just a five second clip you can tell that this is going to be a fun video filled with energy.  Could it possibly be the sumer anthem?  We will find out soon.  The single will be released at 12p est/9 am pst.

