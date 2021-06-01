Style & Fashion
Home

Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride Capsule Collection

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

Savage x Fenty - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Aside from style and comfort, diversity and inclusion are the major themes in the Fenty empire. From Rihanna’s award-winning makeup line to her size-inclusive lingerie brand, the mission is that all people feel seen and heard when they wear her products. That said, there was no surprise when the serial entrepreneur launched her first ever Pride collection to her Savage X Fenty brand.

The first ever Pride capsule collection features various dancers, influencers, models, actors, and creatives, including Rihanna’s longtime friend and stylist Yusef. Another familiar face from the campaign is Gigi Goode, one of the runners-up from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12.

“So honored to be in this year’s Savage X Fenty Pride campaign!! So many amazing artists and beautiful people came together to make this happen and I am so grateful to have been a part of it!,” Gigi wrote in an Instagram post.

The 41-piece collection has sizes that range from 30A to 42H and XS to 3X. Like most pride campaigns, this one features a good amount of rainbow flags scattered throughout the collection. The brand also included subtle looks with a simple multicolored logo printed on the side.

This is a fun capsule collection! I already see pieces I need to add to my undies drawer. What do you think? Are you loving Savage X Fenty’s latest drip?

 

DON’T MISS…

Savage X Fenty Breaks Barriers With Their First Little Person Ambassador

Is Rihanna Expanding Her Savage x Fenty Empire To Include Activewear?

Black Beauty LGBTQ Beauty Influencers To Follow STAT!

Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride Capsule Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 2 months ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close