Indy’s Connection: Participating In Summer Learning Labs and Discovering With a Reading Program

This week, host Emily Metheny spoke with La’Toya Pitts, Executive Director of the Christamore House, about their participation in the summer learning labs from United Way of Central Indiana and The Mind Trust.

To learn more about the summer learning labs starting June 21 at 35 locations around Indianapolis, visit indysummerlearninglabs.com. To register, visit enrollindy.org.

For the second part of the program, Emily also spoke John Helling, Chief Public Services Officer for the Indianapolis Public Library. John talked about this year’s summer learning program starting on June 7th.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection Sunday mornings at 6am on RadioNOW 100.9.

