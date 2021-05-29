Celebrity News
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask

Is it going to be available at the Gap next month?

London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Kanye West can’t go anywhere without being spotted, even when he’s technically in disguise. The multihyphenate creative was reportedly spotted out in Los Angeles late in the week rocking a full face mask straight out of a bootleg episode of HBO’s Watchmen.

It was Page Six that first noted Yeezy was seen in LA on Thursday (May 27) with what can be described as a bag over his head. Even with the full face covering, you’d be hard-pressed not to believe it’s West, who was wearing a navy-colored long sleeve, navy denim jeans, and some light-colored Yeezy Foam Runners. No word on if any of the gear, and what’s described as a “blue, white and brown balaclava” is part of the Yeezy Gap collection that is reportedly dropping at the end of June, but ya never know.

Those that care were also quick to note that West was not wearing his wedding ring. The “Power” rapper is in the midst of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, who he was married to for seven years and shares four children with—North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

This isn’t the first time Yeezy has rocked funny style headwear, though. Back in 2012 West was rocking elaborate Maison Margiela Haute Couture crystal mask during shows, way before any pandemic protocols. Maison Martin Margiela actually created West’s wardrobe for his Yeezus tour a year later.

Most recently, rumors have been swirling that West is dating Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, but neither of their camps have confirmed any such relationship.

Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

