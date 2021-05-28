Nathan’s Famous Resurrecting Arthur Treacher’s Brand Nationwide!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

The brand behind those “famous” hot dogs is getting into the seafood business through the return of a fast-food brand that is not only still well-known today, but also lives through some locations in the Cleveland area.

Nathan’s Famous is bringing back Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips as a “virtual restaurant concept.”

That’s right! Arthur Treacher’s is making a comeback.

Look for the Treacher’s brand, which was acquired by Nathan’s in 2006 from PAT Franchise Systems according to QSR, to relaunch as a ghost-kitchen at different locations. It is not known at the moment where those kitchens will be at in the U.S. What is known is that other brands from Nathan’s will be featured in addition to Treacher’s.

There are some changes that will be made for the relaunch.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Nathan’s has also “revamped” the traditional Arthur Treacher’s menu to feature “upgraded proteins” and put more focus on shrimp items. Offerings include fish and chips sandwiches and platters, shrimp platters (including a Boom Boom Shrimp platter), a chicken platter and even shrimp- and bacon-studded cheese fries, among other dinners. Nathan’s Famous hot dogs, as well as its new chicken sandwiches, will also be on the Arthur Treacher’s menu. “Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of ‘Craveable, Memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love,” said James Walker, senior vice president of restaurants at Nathan’s Famous, in a press release.

In addition to PAT, the Treacher’s brand was also owned at one time beginning in 1979 by frozen seafood brand Mrs. Paul, whose president, as reported by the Dayton Daily News in 1982, admitted that the fast-food chain was “nearly bankrupt.”

The one-time fast-food giant also had some beginnings in the Buckeye state before growing to the success it had during its heyday in the late 1970’s:

Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips, named after the English actor Arthur Treacher (who also appeared in the restaurants’ marketing campaigns), was founded in 1969 in Ohio, QSR Magazine reported. At its height, the chain operated over 826 locations. By 2018, a handful remained, with the only three “old-style” locations still operating in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland.com reported.

Those three locations are in Akron, Garfield Heights and Youngstown. The Garfield Heights location is the only Arthur Treacher’s available in the Cleveland area. In other words, the brand lives on in Northeast Ohio.

As for what type of fish will be offered, it will be cod as the restaurants had used that for a long time before replacing them with pollock.

If the ghost-kitchen concept succeeds, Treacher’s could also return to being served at its own physical restaurants nationwide.

So get ready, because Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips is making a comeback, even though it never truly went away in Northeast Ohio.

Here are some classic promos to relieve your memories:

