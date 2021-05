Do you feel that? Yep, it’s that unexplainable feeling everyone in Indy feels on race day! “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indy 500, happens right in our own backyard! We all have our own race day traditions, and we’ve created memories that will last a lifetime.

Check out the RadioNOW 100.9 crew to share their favorite memories from the Indy 500! What’s your favorite Indy 500 memory?

