HHW Gaming: ‘Far Cry 6’ Allows You Take Down Enemies With Los Del Rio CDs… Seriously

Far Cry 6 looks extremely lit.

We haven’t heard much about this game since news leaked last year ahead of Ubisoft’s Ubiforward presentation that legendary actor Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) will portray the main villain, Antón Castillo, a ruthless dictator in the game. Thursday (May 28), Ubisoft finally gave us our first good look at Far Cry 6, and it looks phenomenal.

The gameplay trailer, which was shown off during a live stream, gives us a glimpse at the small, fictional island nation of Yara. If it seems familiar to you, that’s because it is, Ubisoft has confirmed is heavily inspired by real-world Cuba. We also meet the game’s protagonist Dani Rojas, a character who can either be male or female and customized by players as you progress through the ranks in the revolution.

In the gameplay trailer, what really stood out is the intense action, weapons, and abilities Dani will have at his/her disposal. Far Cry has always been a game of choice for how you wanted to approach gameplay, which continues to be the case in Far Cry 6. Dani will have the option to either approach missions by sneaking around using secret roads, bribing officials, or hiding in plain sight by concealing your weapon.

Speaking of weapons, you will be able to create some very unusual weaponry like a make-shift rocket launching backpack, a battling gun powered by a motorcycle engine, or our favorite a weapon that shoots Los Del Rio CDs at enemies while playing their hit record, “La Macarena,” we kid you not.

Players can construct these weapons by collecting junk found around the island and crafted by players using a workbench.

Far Cry 6 was originally supposed to launch in February but had its wig pushed back due to “production challenges related to working from home” during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The new release date for Far Cry 6 is October 7 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

Photo: Ubisoft / Far Cry 6

