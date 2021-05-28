Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]

In the barbershop you can't lie.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
HBO The Shop

Source: HBO / HBO

Even though he is a God MC Jay-Z isn’t perfect. On a recent episode of The Shop he admits he has forgotten his lyrics at live shows.

As reported on HipHopDX the Brooklyn, New York native paid a visit to his long time friend and mentee LeBron James on the newest installment of his HBO talk series. On a teaser clip released this week the Los Angeles Laker and future hall of famed asked Jigga if he has ever been “so zoned out” that he forgot his rhymes at a concert. Surprisingly Jay admitted to not always being on his A game during the early stages of his illustrious career. “In the beginning, I used to get on the stage and just forget all my lyrics,” he replied.

While he has very few low marks on his Rap report card Hova has had his share of messy stage moments. Back in 2013 at a tour date in London for Magna Carter World Tour he flubbed the lyrics to “No Church In The Wild”. Additionally there was some noticeable confusion when he and Missy Elliot performed “Is That Your Chick?” during his Showtime concert in 2003.

You can watch Lebron and Jay’s exchange below. The Shop returns to HBO on Friday, May 28 at 9:30pm ET and will stream on HBO MAX this week.

Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close