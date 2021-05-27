Music
HomeMusic

Olivia Rodrigo Gifts “Sour” Goodies To Joe Jonas, Kim K & More!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
The BRIT Awards 2021 - Media Room

Source: JMEnternational / Getty

I’m so jealous right now.  As soon as Olivia Rodrigo released the tracklist for her debut album “Sour”, I immediately thought it should come with Sour Patch Kids.  Apparently she thought the same thing as she delivered a special “Sour” gift box to her celebrity friends.  It came in a pretty sweet box and included a bunch of goodies like some Sour t-shirts and merchandise, bumper stickers that say “Sorry I just got my Driver’s License”, a box of tissues for when you inevitably cry thinking about old relationships while listening to the album, and 2 LBS of Sour Patch Kids with Olivia Rodrigo on the cover.  She sent them to people like Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Tate McRae and more.  Here are some of their reactions to the gift!

 

 

 

Source:  Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close