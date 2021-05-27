Olivia Rodrigo Gifts “Sour” Goodies To Joe Jonas, Kim K & More!

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

I’m so jealous right now. As soon as Olivia Rodrigo released the tracklist for her debut album “Sour”, I immediately thought it should come with Sour Patch Kids. Apparently she thought the same thing as she delivered a special “Sour” gift box to her celebrity friends. It came in a pretty sweet box and included a bunch of goodies like some Sour t-shirts and merchandise, bumper stickers that say “Sorry I just got my Driver’s License”, a box of tissues for when you inevitably cry thinking about old relationships while listening to the album, and 2 LBS of Sour Patch Kids with Olivia Rodrigo on the cover. She sent them to people like Joe Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Tate McRae and more. Here are some of their reactions to the gift!

