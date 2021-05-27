RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Nintendo’s long-rumored Switch Pro model could be coming very soon.

Bloomberg reports that Nintendo plans to get the ball rolling on the production of its Switch Pro model as soon as July. It could be available in September or October, with a possible reveal ahead of E3 2021.

According to the report, the Switch Pro will cost more than the $299 current Nintendo Switch model, which could be unveiled before E3 2021 to “allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event.” As expected, the Switch Pro will replace the current Switch model and will be sold alongside the $199 Nintendo Switch Lite.

As we previously reported, the Switch Pro would have a 7-inch 720p Samsung Display Co. OLED display and faster Nvidia Corp. graphics silicon that will allow 4K resolution possible when the console is docked to a television. Bloomberg reports, the “pricier components and rising labor costs in China” are the reasoning behind the Switch Pro’s higher price point. Nintendo does “expect their per-unit revenue from business with Nintendo to increase,” even though we still have no clue how much this new Switch model will cost.

As far as meeting supply-demand, suppliers are confident that they will fulfill Nintendo’s orders despite the ongoing semiconductor chip shortages. Nintendo does not use the same parts commonly found in PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Nintendo is well aware that demand for its Switch console is still high and has warned that it could face issues when trying to make enough to meet the demand.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

HHW Gaming: Nintendo’s New “Switch Pro” Model Reportedly Will Be Revealed Before E3 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: