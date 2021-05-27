Celebrity News
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk

We lowkey thought he liked them thick...

MFW: Irina Shayk visits Falconeri boutique in Via Montenapoleone

Source: Marco Piraccini / WENN

If you thought the rumors about a possible Drake and Kim Kardashian hookup would have Kanye West down in the dumpster, think again.

 

While the bipolar artist might be keeping himself out of the limelight as of late, word is spreading that the MAGA enthusiast has already found himself a rebound and the woman happens to be a supermodel from Russia (of course). According to The Sun, Kanye West has been secretly dating supermodel, Irina Shayk for a minute as she’s been single ever since breaking-up with Hollywood heavyweight, Bradley Cooper.

Is she sure she ready to deal with all the madness that comes with Yeezy?? Did Vladimir Putin put her up to this as a favor to their friend in common, Donald Trump? So many questions at this point.

Some Of The Best Photos Of Kanye West Alleged New Model Girlfriend Irina Shayk
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
20 photos

Still, it seems like Irina and Kanye have indeed hit but whether or not things are serious remains to be seen as neither or them have officially claimed one another nor have they really been seen out in public together. News of them canoodling came when a tipster told IG celebrity gossip page, Deuxmoi that there seemed to be something brewing between the two.

The person behind the account itself commented: “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.”

Another tipster appeared to corroborate the claims, replying to the initial allegations with, “Def dating”.

We doubt Kim Kardashian is losing any sleep over this as she had a front-row seat to the Kanye West show of wonders and chaos for the past few years.

Keep in mind that the Russian stunner was also a model in Kanye West visuals to “Power” a few years back and even took to the runway for Ye’s Fall/Winter fashion collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Maybe this newfound relationship has been years in the making. Stay tuned for more news on this unlikely alliance.

Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

