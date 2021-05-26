Recording Artists
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Anniversary

Machine Gun Kelly World Tour

Source: Jordan Wozy / Jordan Wozy

 

It’s no secret that MGK is head over heels in love with actress Megan Fox.  I mean the guy had her actual blood in a necklace he wore.  Their relationship has been moving at a light speed pace and today marked a major milestone in the couples history.  MGK tweeted that one year ago today, May 25, was the day Megan Fox said that she loved him.

My question is…did he say it back though?  Or did he say it first?  Maybe he professed his love to her months before she could say it back.  He’s supposed to be in Indy this weekend so if I bump into him I’ll try to get to the bottom of this.  But congrats to the happily in love couple

 

Machine Gun Kelly , Megan Fox

