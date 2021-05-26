Celebrity News
Kanye West Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys?

Looks like Kanye done cooked up something interesting for his next Yeezy drop...

Kanye West arriving at Heathrow Airport all smiles

Source: Will Alexander/WENN.com / WENN

Kanye West might’ve went and turned himself into a MAGA supporting Hip-Hop pariah as of late, but his adidas Yeezy line continues to be a hot commodity out in these streets. It looks like he’s got something new in the chamber for the sneaker community.

Recently Kanye was spotted carrying around a pair of never-before-seen silhouettes that are very different from anything adidas has released in previous years. Looking like a sole made for the basketball court, many have begun speculating that it’s a new installment into the D. Rose Yeezy line that debuted not too long ago.

With the bright blue outsoles it would make sense for them to be part of the D. Rose line as he’s on the New York Knicks right now and that orange and blue colorway is synonymous with the Big Apple’s most strugglest of teams.

Ultimately no matter how they look best believe they’re going to sell out especially with sneaker bots eating up any and everything with the minimalist of hype behind them. Those Yeezy Slides slippers are going for triple and quadruple the retail price already for God’s sake!

Are y’all looking forward to seeing what Kanye has in line for the sneaker heads next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Kanye West Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

