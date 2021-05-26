Sneakers
The Air Jordan XXXVI Seems Like It’s Ready To Take Flight

These are interesting, that's for sure...

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Two

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Yes, the Air Jordan Retro drops and collaborations tend to get 99% of the hype all year round, but that doesn’t mean Jordan Brand isn’t continuing the Jordan line.

For 2021 the Jordan Brand continues to build upon the legacy that his Airness built and will be releasing a brand new Air Jordan 36 sometime this year. While no official pictures of the new silhouette have been released, Dallas Wings star, Satou Sabally gave the world a sneak peak of the upcoming kicks and they’re definitely original.

Looking similar to the Air Jordan 35, the AJ 36’s feature a purple knit base while once again bringing back the Eclipse Plate in the midsole that was the standout feature on the two previous models. We personally appreciate air bubbles are surely do some older heads. To each his own.

The Boston Celtic’s Jason Tatum actually debuted the sneakers last night and though he struggled to get his game going, at least he struggled in style.

No word on when the Air Jordan XXXVI will be hitting the shelves but rumors have it dropping sometime during the Fall of 2021.

Do y’all like what y’all see? Let us know in the comments section if you’ll be checking for these when they drop in a few months.

