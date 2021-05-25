Music
Home

White Iversons: An Eminem And Post Malone Collaboration Might Be On The Way

Music or it didn't happen.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
50 Cent Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Two of Hip-Hop’s greatest White hopes might have something in the works. Rumors say that Eminem and Post Malone are working together on a track.

As reported by Rap Up a close collaborator to Slim Shady’s camp had dropped quite the shocker to the Hip-Hop community this week. Last weekend Cole Bennett, video director who oversaw Marshall’s visuals for “Godzilla” and “GNAT”, took to his Instagram Story and posted a rather unique photo that spoke louder than words. The photo in question showed a yellow stick with barbwire going across it; in the background was a small statue of the Yellow M&M character. Additionally two “Shh” emojis were used on top of the image.

While there was no caption used the innuendos provided were enough for Eminem fans to cause a stir on the fan site Southpawers. “There was some kind of barbed wire (which is widely considered as Post Malone’s symbol) in front of M&Ms (which is often related to Eminem)” the story reads. One Twitter user deciphered even more meanings behind the two items featured by Cole Bennett saying “That stick is from posty fest”.

Neither Eminem’s camp or Post Malone’s camp have confirmed or denied the rumor.

Photo:

White Iversons: An Eminem And Post Malone Collaboration Might Be On The Way  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close