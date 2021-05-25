RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Two of Hip-Hop’s greatest White hopes might have something in the works. Rumors say that Eminem and Post Malone are working together on a track.

As reported by Rap Up a close collaborator to Slim Shady’s camp had dropped quite the shocker to the Hip-Hop community this week. Last weekend Cole Bennett, video director who oversaw Marshall’s visuals for “Godzilla” and “GNAT”, took to his Instagram Story and posted a rather unique photo that spoke louder than words. The photo in question showed a yellow stick with barbwire going across it; in the background was a small statue of the Yellow M&M character. Additionally two “Shh” emojis were used on top of the image.

While there was no caption used the innuendos provided were enough for Eminem fans to cause a stir on the fan site Southpawers. “There was some kind of barbed wire (which is widely considered as Post Malone’s symbol) in front of M&Ms (which is often related to Eminem)” the story reads. One Twitter user deciphered even more meanings behind the two items featured by Cole Bennett saying “That stick is from posty fest”.

Neither Eminem’s camp or Post Malone’s camp have confirmed or denied the rumor.

White Iversons: An Eminem And Post Malone Collaboration Might Be On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com

