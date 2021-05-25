SZA Opens Up About Her Anxiety Struggles After Attending 2021 Billboard Music Awards

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Fans are still on a high from this year’s Billboard Music Awards. There were a number of trending topics surrounding the awards show like Drake being joined by his son Adonis on stage, P!nk accepting her Icon award and SZA’s captivating look and breathtaking performance. What social media doesn’t discuss often is the anxiety that ensues with accepting these awards and performing on stage. With Mental Health Awareness month coming to a close, SZA sheds light on how anxious she feels when it comes to appearances like the Billboard Music Awards.

The TDE star opened up about her debilitating anxiety in a candid post following the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend. Though she gave the world a stunning performance at the show, she says moments like these trigger her struggles with mental health and more specifically, anxiety.

SZA shared images from her appearance at the show saying, “I hate being outside more than I can explain. I really have debilitating anxiety and I’m only posting these cause Y’all woulda found em anyway. Thank you to my team n my mama. Least I’m alive.”

The songstress shared photos of herself, with her mom and of her performance alongside Doja Cat. Fortunately for SZA, she had the support of her mom and though she clearly did not want to be in attendance, she looked happy to have her family by her side.

SZA has spoken about her anxiety in the past. After her Rolling Stone March 2020 cover, she mentioned she would never interview again. She took to her personal Twitter account to say, “not doing any videos Interviews or photos for the rest of my life lol don’t ask.”

Fans will have to revisit some of her past interviews if they want to see SZA in conversation ever again. The artist is also serious about never coming outside again sharing one more thought on Twitter.

Anxiety is a difficult mental health disorder that many people silently struggle with, and especially, celebrities who are pressured to look, speak and feel a certain way at all times. If you are dealing with anxiety or any other mental health struggle, please seek therapy or contact the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) helpline here.

