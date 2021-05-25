Celebrity News
Peep The Teaser Trailer to Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ [Video]

This looks really good. We. Can't. Wait...

Eternals

Source: Marvel Studios / Disney

With the pandemic having pushed back many of Marvel’s cinematic films over the last year, it feels like forever since we’ve indulged in the comic book goodness that’s been keeping our inner child excited for more than a decade.

Now that things are getting back to normal (somewhat), Marvel’s Phase 4 is officially underway with Black Widow is set to drop this summer followed by the highly anticipated Eternals this FallWhile we’ve gotten a few trailers for Scarlett Johanson’s upcoming solo film as a Russian spy turned Avenger, Natasha Romanoff, we’ve only gotten the smallest of sneak peaks of the Eternals.

Until now.

Marvel Studios have finally released a teaser trailer for the Chloé Zhao directed epic which stars Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry (Paper Boi), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) amongst many others. Centering around a team of immortal alien beings who’ve lived amongst humans for thousands of years without interfering in mankind’s shenanigans, Eternals will be the immortals coming out party for the MCU as they do battle with the evil Deviants.

Not much else is known about the plot as Marvel has kept things under wraps, but there’s rumors about an apparent love story between Kit Harington and Angelina Jolie, a love triangle of sorts being a part of the plot, and word that we’ll even get an appearance from a young pre-Avengers Thanos at some point.

Though the trailer doesn’t offer much information as far as the plot goes it is does seem like a helluva good time awaits us in the MCU come November 5th.

Check out the trailer for Eternals below and let us know if you’re as excited about Marvel’s latest super team as we are.

Peep The Teaser Trailer to Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close