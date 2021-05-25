Saweetie Reveals The Product That Keeps Her Baby Hairs Poppin’

Celebrity News
Mielle Organics is in full celebratory mode. In addition to the mega hair and beauty retailer announcing Keisha Knight Pulliam as their More Than A Strand Global Education Ambassador, they’ve just added Saweetie to their growing list of brand ambassadors.

In a post to the “Best Friend” rapper’s Instagram page, she announced the big news. “All summer long we are keeping this hair moisturized and hydrated with my new @mielleorganics🌺✨ hair products, by @exquisitemo. I’m so excited to be the new face of Mielle because they have amazing products. Follow them y’all they are having a sale right now. I love supporting black owned brands. #blackowned #mielle7year #Mielleambassador #prettygirlsummer”

Over the last couple of months, celebrities like Toya Johnson and Megan Thee Stallion have declared their love for the Black-owned brand. From hair oils to deep conditioners, Mielle Organics has been on every lady’s must-have hair products list. I am personally interested in trying their rice water products. As someone who has documented their hair growth by making my own rice water at home, I think it would be cool to see how their Rice Water & Aloe Vera Deep Conditioner, Itch Relief, and Braid Gel work on my hair.

Currently the brand is having a blowout sale to celebrate their 7 year anniversary. You can take advantage of their sale by visiting the website. What do you think? Are you loving Saweetie as Mielle Organics’ latest brand ambassador?

