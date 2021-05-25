Indy
HomeIndy

Woman describes why she made being a foster parent her life’s work

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, more than 300 kids in Indiana are without a home. They are in the Indiana Department of Child Services system, which is in desperate need of foster parents.

Shenay Golden has been a foster parent for 6-1/2 years. She said her grandmother made it her life’s work and she and her kids are continuing the service.

“Foster parenting has been in my family pretty much all my life,” Golden said.

Golden told me foster care is a family affair.

“Six out of nine of my first cousins are adopted,” Golden said.

Now, a foster parent herself Golden says it’s one of the toughest yet most rewarding positions you can have.

Read more from WRTV here

Woman describes why she made being a foster parent her life’s work  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 2 months ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 2 months ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close