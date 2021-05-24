IU students react to COVID-19 vaccine requirements

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The recent mandate will impact all IU campuses, and those who do not wish to comply will need to look for a new place of higher education, or a new job.

Many students have left campus for the summer, but some graduate students at IUPUI weighed in on the announcement.

“It’s wonderful and it’s the only way that we’re going to get back on track and I think it’s safer for everybody at the university,” Sarah Langlais, a grad student studying chemistry said. “I hope that we can get back to normal campus activities and social gatherings and everything else but that can only happen with people willing to get the vaccine.”

Hannah Zimmerman, who is also a chemistry graduate student at IUPUI said this is not a surprise that the university came to this decision.

“Totally 100% for it. We have to have other vaccines to come to college anyway, what’s the point of a different one?” She said.

Both students work with COVID-19 in the lab they do research in at school. They were able to get the vaccine earlier than the general public because of their work.

