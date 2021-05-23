Celebrity News
Lil Nas X Held Down ‘SNL’, Ripped His Pants On Stripper Pole [Video]

Wardrobe malfunctions, they happen.

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Lil Nas X has been masterful at owning his truth and trolling his haters. So it only made sense that he ripped his pants while performing on Saturday Night Live.

Naturally, the wardrobe malfunction when he was performing “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” the same song and video that got everyone’s panties in a bunch. Well, at least the intolerant folk. Just saying.

Apparently, tight pants and a stripper pole are not a good combination, especially on live television.

It also goes without saying that Lil Nas X would use the moments for more views (peep his reaction below). The guy is crafty.

Last night’s episode was also the season finale of SNL. Lil Nas X also performed “Sun Goes Down,” with no hitches.

Lil Nas X Held Down ‘SNL’, Ripped His Pants On Stripper Pole [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

