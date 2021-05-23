Beauty
Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We're Here For It!

Coach 1941 - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion may be on a social media hiatus but she’s still managing to set the internet ablaze with her latest look. While serving as a judge for the HBO Max voguing competition series “Legendary,” the rapper took the stage for the fifth episode of the season donning a Basquiat-inspired suit and Janet Jackson-inspired hair.

With styling help from Brookelyn Styles, the custom suit was created by designer Bryan Hearns and paid homage to Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work with a bustier- blazer and sketch-coated pants. She paired the look with coordinating pumps that featured a similar detailing as the suit. “This look was so fun to create! Literally hand-painted this deconstructed suit,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

If her outfit wasn’t enough to pique your interest, then her hair surely will. The “hot girl” rocked curled, cherry-colored pony-tails with sleek edges, a literal replica of Janet Jackson’s signature look from her 1997 masterpiece, The Velvet Rope, an album and look that solidified Miss Jackson as one of the greatest of all time.

“Loved this look I created on @theestallion for the pop art ball on the set of @legendarymax,” hairstylist Kellon Deryck said on Instagram. “Basquiat and @janetjackson inspired 😌 Full lace install with @flawlessillusionhair extreme hold. Light brown lace tint.”

Fans immediately recognized where the styling inspiration came from and praised Meg for channeling the popular artist and singer’s style so effortlessly.

“Yes @theestallion for this Janet Jackson Velvet Rope HAIR MOMENT,” one Twiter user wrote while posting side-by-side images of the rapper and Janet Jackson to easily show the comparison. 

“@theestallion IN THIS HAIR!!! We love a Janet Jackson nod!!” wrote another user. 

Megan Thee Stallion (and her styling team) clearly understood the assignment that day!

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We’re Here For It!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

