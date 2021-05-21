RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Future might have just put a slight dent in Lori Harvey’s hot girl summer. His new feature makes it clear he has moved on from his ex.

As spotted on Complex the Atlanta trapper turned rapper has added yet another petty shot in his long list of Hip-Hop quotables. In a new track with 42 Dugg titled “Maybach” the “Wicked” MC makes mention to his former love in a not so flattering manner. “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave” he raps. Naturally the bars went viral very quickly with folks on the internet taking sides on the matter.

One user took to Twitter to put him in his place for what is largely perceived as a low blow by Future. “Imagine havin a current girlfriend & bein so pressed over your ex you drop a lyric “Tell Steve Harvey iont want her” about a woman that aint looked back at you ONCE & paid you nothin but literal dust since yall broke up LMAO.”

The two notoriously dated but went their separate ways in August 2020 only for her to publicly claim Michael B. Jordan. But when it comes to shot at her step father, Steve Harvey, all signs point to the comedian’s recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres where he gave his stamp of approval for MBJ. “This guy, is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I’ve met his father. I’ve sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him” he explained.

You can listen to the track below.

Photo: @stanlophotography

Future Seemingly Snubs Lori Harvey On New Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

