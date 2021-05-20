Taylor Swift Gets Writing Credit On Olivia Rodrigo’s Album

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It is no secret that Taylor Swift is one of Olivia Rodrigo’s biggest influences. Rodrigo has said numerous times how much Swift has inspired her. With Rodrigo’s debut album “Sour” dropping tomorrow people have been going over the tracklist. Of course, Swifties are some of the best online detectives out there and they noticed Taylor got a writing credit on there. Does this mean there is some Taylor Swift collaboration on the album?!! Not exactly. Swift is credited on the song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” which uses pieces of “New Year’s Day” off of Taylor’s “Reputation” album. And of course Swifties noticed that the numbers involved make 13, which is famously Taylor’s favorite number. So a nice nod from Rodrigo to one of her biggest idols. You can see the tracklist below from Rodrigo’s upcoming album.

Source: Rolling Stone

