Lil Nas X Has New Pride Collection With UGG

Lil Nas X is having one heck of a week with a lot of stuff to look forward to. He is set to drop a new single tomorrow (5/21) and will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Add to that that he has a new collaboration outside of music. Lil Nas X is teaming up with UGG and Pacific Pride to bring a new Pride inspired collection. It’s perfect timing with Pride Month just around the corner. There are a bunch of colorful selections, but the Disco Slides might be the best amongst this group. You can check out the whole collection here.

Source: Billboard

