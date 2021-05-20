Recording Artists
Lil Nas X Has New Pride Collection With UGG

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

 

Lil Nas X is having one heck of a week with a lot of stuff to look forward to.  He is set to drop a new single tomorrow (5/21) and will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

 

Add to that that he has a new collaboration outside of music.  Lil Nas X is teaming up with UGG and Pacific Pride to bring a new Pride inspired collection.  It’s perfect timing with Pride Month just around the corner.   There are a bunch of colorful selections, but the Disco Slides might be the best amongst this group.  You can check out the whole collection here.

 

Source: Billboard

Lil Nas X , Pride , UGG

Playlist
Close