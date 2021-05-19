Demi Lovato Now Identifies As Non-Binary

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Demi Lovato shared the news today that they now identify as non binary and will be using the pronouns they/them. The news came out during her podcast “4D With Demi Lovato” and she had this to say on twitter.

Demi has been very open and vulnerable about her journey with a variety of issues. This was showcased in her latest YouTube docuseries “Dancing With The Devil”. It’s been evident that she’s been growing and learning and still discovering more about herself. Not too long ago they came out as pansexual.

But we are happy that they invite us in and let us be a part of their journey. You can check out the full episode of their podcast below.

Source: Billboard

