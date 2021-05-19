Concerts
HomeConcerts

Lollapalooza 2021: Post Malone and Megan Thee Stallion among headliners

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
WKYS Women's Appreciation Day Concert

Source: Brian F. / 93.9 WKYS

(CNN) — Lollapalooza is returning with some major star power.

The lineup for the four-day Chicago music festival was announced Wednesday and it’s chock full of some musical biggies.

Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Journey, Da Baby, Tyler the Creator, Marshmello and The Foo Fighters are just some of the acts who will be appearing at the city’s largest music festival, which is coming back to Grant Park after canceling last year due to the pandemic.

More than 165 bands are set to perform on eight stages during the festival’s run from July 29 to August 1.

Other slated performers include Roddy Ricch, Olivia O’Brien, Illenium, Princess Nokia, LAUV and Trevor Daniel.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot got a little help from some celebrity friends on Tuesday in announcing the event’s return at full capacity.

“What’s up, Chicago? I’ll see you this summer with my good friends, the Foo Fighters,” frontman Dave Grohl said a video Lightfoot tweeted.

“It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns,” Lightfoot wrote in the tweet. “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago.”

Lollapalooza typically draws about 100,000 attendees per day.

Tickets can be purchased at the festival’s site.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Source: WISHTV

Concerts , Da Baby , lollapalooza , Marshmello , Megan Thee Stallion , miley cyrus , post malone

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 1 month ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close