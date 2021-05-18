Lollapalooza Is Coming Back At Full Capacity

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It seems surreal but it is happening. Things are slowly creeping back to the normal we are accustomed to. Concerts are coming back and so are your favorite festivals. One of the biggest festivals there is (and not to mention the closest) is Lollapalooza in Chicago! Not only is it coming back this July, but it is coming back at full force and will be at full capacity.

Now you can’t just show up, festival goers will have to prove they have been fully vaccinated or have just tested negative for Covid-19. More details on how to gain entry to the festival will be released closer to the show.

But everyone is excited that the festival is coming back. The Mayor of Chicago, Lori E. Lightfoot, shared her excitement in a press release saying, ” “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

The lineup hasn’t been announced yet but is scheduled to be released Wednesday (5/19/21) at 10am C.T and then tickets will go on sale at noon C.T.

Source: Billboard

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: