Report: Pacers Guard Caris LeVert To Miss Play-In Tournament Game

Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

According to reports, Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert has entered into the league’s health and safety protocol. LeVert will be out for tonight’s (May 18th) play-in game versus the Charlotte Hornets. LeVert would miss from 10 to 14 games while in the protocol.

In the past 10 games, LeVert is averaging 24.8 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Pacers are currently the 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. They must win tonight’s match-up Lonzo Ball and the 10th seeded Hornets to stay in playoff contention.

Indiana is the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and will host a win-or-go-home play-in game against 10th-seeded Charlotte. However, if the Pacers pull out a win, they will face the loser of the Boston Celtics-Washington Wizards game with a chance to earn the 8th seed and a first-round series versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

We will have more on this as it develops

RELATED: Indiana Pacers Caris Levert Expected To Fully Recover After Kidney Cancer Scare

RELATED: Victor Oladipo Headed To Rockets, Levert To Pacers, James Harden To The Nets In 4 Team Deal

Report: Pacers Guard Caris LeVert To Miss Play-In Tournament Game  was originally published on hot963.com

