WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Mesmerizes In SNL Performance

Olivia Rodrigo’s star is rising at a meteoric rate! A lot of that is due to the monster smash hit “Driver’s License.” It’s such a beautiful song and I always say a true artist’s talent shows when you perform the song live. Can they hit the same notes? Do they have any kind of stage presence? Some people have got a taste when she performed on Fallon and the BRIT awards. But for those seeing this for the first time are in for a treat! Olivia Rodrigo delivered in a big way and even hit some notes you don’t hear on the record. Check it out

And the Friday before her performance on SNL, she released a new single “Good 4 U” and said she was going to perform it on SNL! It gave me big “Misery Business” vibes from Paramore, but that could just be me.

We cannot wait for the album to drop May 21!

