Victory Field capacity to increase for June games

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The crowd at Victory Field will soon be growing. The Indianapolis Indians have announced the ballpark will operate at 50% capacity beginning in June, after starting the season earlier in May at 25%.

The Indians will have two homestands totaling 12 games from June 1-6 against the Columbus Clippers and June 15-20 against the Memphis Redbirds. Fans will be able to purchase lawn pods for up to six people, as well as seat pods for two to six people.

Each game will be able to seat up to 6,900 fans.

The team says it will follow the current order from the Marion County Public Health Department, which requires face coverings for all fans over the age of two. Fans will only be allowed to remove masks when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat location.

The Indians welcomed fans to Victory Field last Tuesday for the first time since August 2019. The team says it will update the capacity percentage and guidelines for Victory Field upon approval from the MCPHD.

 

Source: WISH TV

COVID-19 , indianapolis , Indians , sports

