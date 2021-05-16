Celebrity News
Drake’s “God’s Plan” Winner Used The Money To Get Her Master’s Degree

Leveled up on the low.

Drake God's Plan winner

Drake’s good will has changed the life one individual forever. The winner from the “God’s Plan” scholarship used the funds to get her Master’s degree.

As reported by Buzz Feed Drizzy’s 2018 single not only became of the biggest songs of the year but also provided him a lane to give back to his fans. Instead of taking the production budget to make the another over top visual he took every cent and gave it away to random people in need. The donations totaled to a whopping $996,631.90; yes you read that correctly. One of the lucky recipients used her money wisely.

Champagne Papi gave Destiny James a cool $50,000 dollars that faithful day. Fast forward to May 2019 and she graduated from the University Of Miami with her Bachelor’s Degree in Public Health. She did not stop there though. Destiny went on to pursue her education further at the same institution and recently secured her Master’s Degree in Public Health as well. “The scholarship allowed me to enjoy my senior year at UM free of financial burden, which was a breath of fresh air!” Destiny said. “I was able to cancel any loans I had for that school term.”

This week she posted a photo of her big moment. Drake stepped into the comments section to congratulate her personally. “[Drake] messaged me, expressing how proud of me he was,” she said. “It’s always a great feeling to hear from him and know that he’s keeping up with what I’m doing. He’s so genuine and it shines through every message!”

 

Close