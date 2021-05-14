Celebrity News
Jack Harlow Issues Statement After DJ Indicted In Louisville Club Shooting

The rapper was in attendance at a Derby Eve celebration in his home state when the incident took place.

MTV EMA 2020 - Show

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

A shooting incident on the eve of the Kentucky Derby at a Louisville nightclub left one woman dead, with the incident making headlines due to rapper Jack Harlow being in attendance. Harlow has issued a statement regarding the shooting after his DJ, Ronnie O’Bannon, was indicted this past Tuesday on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Local outlet WDRB reports that the 27-year-old O’Bannon, also known as DJ Ronnie Luciano, was connected to the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Kasmira Nash on May 1 at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge. A warrant for O’Bannon’s arrest went out and he turned himself in to Louisville Metro Police.

Video accounts of the shooting show two people, presumed to be O’Bannon and Nash, having an argument on a raised stage area then a shot rang out, causing people to flee the scene. It isn’t known what the argument entailed but Nash was an employee of the nightclub and was working a “Derby Weekend Kickoff Party” that evening. O’Bannon’s attorney says that his client intends to plead not guilty.

Harlow took to Instagram and made the following statement regarding Nash’s passing:

My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open. Nothing can reverse what happened. Too many lives have been changed forever. My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.

O’Bannon has a bond of $500,000 and will be due in court on May 17 to hear charges.

Photo: Getty

Jack Harlow Issues Statement After DJ Indicted In Louisville Club Shooting  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

