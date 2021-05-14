Local
Local

IU Health Methodist nurse to sing national anthem ahead of Grand Prix at IMS

by: Staff Reports
Posted: May 14, 2021 / 04:52 PM EST / Updated: May 14, 2021 / 05:53 PM EST

 

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the hospital to a larger-than-life stage, a local health care worker is being featured at the GMR Grand Prix.

News 8’s McKinzie Roth caught up with Brittney Jones, a registered nurse case manger from IU Health Methodist, before the big performance.

Click the video for the full interview.

 

ims , indy

Playlist
Close