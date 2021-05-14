Music
Olivia Rodrigo Drops New Single & Video

Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the week and she’s just getting started.  She made her UK Performance debut by performing at the BRIT awards.  At that same award show she finally met one of her biggest influences and now friend Taylor Swift!

 

Today (5/14/21) Rodrigo released a brand new single “Good 4 U” and  a video to go along with it!

And add to that she is going to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week!

It still doesn’t stop there!  Rodrigo also graced the cover of Billboard.

 

Now that would be a week that some people would consider an amazing lifetime!  And she still isn’t giving us any time to breathe as she releases her debut album “Sour” next week!

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/television/9572829/olivia-rodrigo-snl-promo/

