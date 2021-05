RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Jon Bon Jovi Covered Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’ On Tuesday night Harry Styles won Best Single at the 2021 Brit Awards in London. He won for Watermelon Sugar. Footage has now surfaced of Jon Bon Jovi performing the song at a charity event. He performed it on May 7 for his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation. What do you think of Jon’s version?

Bon Jovi’s Watermelon Sugar was originally published on mix1079.com

