RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

Pink On Working On Her 15-year Marriage With Carey Hart: ‘You Have To End Up Fixing Yourself’ Pink opened up about her 15-year marriage to Carey Hart with PEOPLE and the rock star mother of two says she and Hart are in a better place. Pink and Carey just celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in January.

The couple started dating in 2001, a year after she rose to stardom with her debut album. They married in 2006. “I used to be super needy,” says Pink. “Now we expect less of each other, and that allows us to give each other more somehow.” The couple attends individual therapy as well as couple’s therapy and she’s learned, “It is much easier to stay in the solid days and jump from relationship to relationship because then you don’t have to fix the problems that keep recurring.

You have to end up fixing yourself; you can’t fix the other person.” Are you in a long-term relationship? What do you attribute the success of your relationship to?

Pink Has Advice..Fix Yourself First! was originally published on mix1079.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: