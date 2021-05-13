Television
HomeTelevision

Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga & More Set To Be in “Friends: The Reunion” Special

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

 

Friends Television Stills Television

Source: Getty Images / Getty

 

One of the most beloved shows of all time is getting the gang back together.  People were highly upset when they found out “Friends” was being taken down from Netflix.  One year from that day HBO MAX announced that there will be a reunion with the “Friends: The Reunion” special coming to the network.  It’s only appropriate that the announcement was made on a Throwback Thursday.  They also stated that the special will feature numerous celebrities and artists including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, BTS, and more!  You can catch the special on HBO Max in a couple of weeks, May 27.  You can get a sneak peek with the trailer they released

 

 

 

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/television/9572249/bts-justin-bieber-lady-gaga-friends-the-reunion-special/

friends , HBO Max , Netflix , reunion

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close