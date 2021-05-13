CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need Face Masks Indoors or Outdoors

News
New York Opens Pop-Up Vaccination Sites At MTA Stations, Offering Free Metro Cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced new guidelines for fully vaccinated people and it looks like the face mask is apart of the past!

Following the CDC announcing outdoor removal, they now have allowed fully vaccinated people to ditch the mask all together in a new announcement made on Thursday (May 13th).

The CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a  briefing, “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.”

However, there are still requirements to wear masks during travel. That’s on buses, trains, planes and public transportation. Per the CDC director, guidance for travel will be updated as science emerges.

