Drake Gives Scholarship, Student Gets Master's Degree

Back in 2018, Drake dropped “God’s Plan” and it was one of the biggest songs of the time.  Then to follow up, Drake shot the video to “God’s Plan” where he went around performing random acts of kindness to people.  One of those acts was giving a $50,000 scholarship to a lucky student at the University of Miami

 

 

Fast forward to present day, the scholarship recipient Destiny Paris posted on Instagram that she graduated with her Master’s Degree.   Drake was right there in the comments cheering her on saying “LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DES”.  So great to see that she took full advantage of that opportunity!

Source: https://www.complex.com/music/drake-celebrates-gods-plan-scholarship-recipient-getting-masters-degree

