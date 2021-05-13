Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For Sharing Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pics

8 L.A. County sheriff deputies are already in hot water for taking pics of the crash and now this...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Last year people were outraged when it was revealed that a sheriff’s deputy shared pictures of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash at a bar, but it now seems like some firefighters at the scene of the tragedy also took pictures of their own and are now in legal jeopardy for their actions.

TMZ is reporting that Vanessa Bryant‘s lawyers are coming after a couple of LA County Fire Department employees as part of their lawsuit against L.A. County for Invasion of Privacy. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bryant’s legal team received paperwork from the LACFD’s own internal investigation which found that two firefighters were sent “intention to discharge” letters because they had taken pictures of the tragedy while working the scene.

“One of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but he took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. Both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer … who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.”

The media officer was a sent a suspension notice for sharing the pictures, but whether or not the other firefighters who initially began the circulation have been fired is unknown at the current time.

We swear that in this day and age of digital film, social media and sharing methods, nothing is sacred anymore. Not even death.

Vanessa Bryant Suing L.A. Country Fire Department For Sharing Kobe Bryant’s Helicopter Crash Pics  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close