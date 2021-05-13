T-Pain Hops On Instagram Live With Mark Zuckerberg To Speak About His DMs Dilemma

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

T-Pain took some time off from handing racists Ls in Call of Duty to speak with Mark Zuckerberg about his Instagram DMs situation.

In April, T-Pizzle discovered a “hidden folder” in his Instagram direct messages and decided to take to TikTok to share all of the messages he missed from celebrities and fellow musicians.

Unlike Boosie, who demanded an audience with Mark Zuckerberg and called him a “racist” after his Instagram account got shut down because he either couldn’t adhere to the platform’s strict policy of no nudity or sharing a video of himself slapping a man, T-Pain actually got to speak with the owner of Facebook about his DMs dilemma.

During the Instagram Live session with Zuckerberg, the Facebook CEO and owner of Instagram said, “I heard you were having some trouble with your DMs, and I think I can help with that,” to kick things off. The “Buy You A Drank” crafter explained his situation and suggested that Zuckerberg make changes to the DMs feature to help other users avoid being in a situation like he was. T-Pain suggested implementing a feature that would notify users if someone has sent them a DM that has ended up in the “hidden folder.”

After listening to his suggestion, Zuckerberg explained why the requested folder exists in the first place.

“The reason why we have the ‘request feature’ is basically to prevent bullying and spam and other unwanted interactions. To be able to filter that out,” Zuckerberg said to the recording artist. “Ideally, we should be able to help figure out who the other people who might be sending you messages are…The feature isn’t quite as advanced today as hopefully, it will be in the future.”

T-Pain added, “I just think, on principle, anytime Rihanna sends you a message, it should go into your main inbox.”

During the live, T-Pain invited other guests, including Lil Jon, Bun B, and Kehlani, who used her time to announce a potential new banger they worked on together that is dropping on Friday (May 14).

Now granted, we understand T-Pain’s pain and frustration, BUT not all of us have celebrities and musicians in our DMs trying to collaborate. Also, the spam in the Instagram DMs is out of control, so the requested folder is clutch in keeping the unwanted messages out of the main inbox.

You can watch the entire Instagram Live session with T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg below.

Photo: Jemal Countess / Getty

