AJ McLean Talks Importance Of Spreading Love, New Single, Favorite Jordans and More! [Video]

RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

This conversation was a long time in the making and I definitely feel now was the best time to have it. AJ’s new single “Love Song Love” is out now and not only is the song AWESOME but it also represents such an important message.

During this convo we’re talking about loving yourself for who you truly are, the ignorance of others, how easy it is to actually spread love, AJ’s favorite Jordans, and so much more!

Big shout to my radio fam EJ and Tara for getting me in contact with AJ and his team.

RELATED: Backstreet Boys Join Gigi Hadid For EPIC ‘Lip Sync Battle’ [Video]

RELATED: The 25 Most Powerful Backstreet Boys “I Want It That Way” Hand Movements