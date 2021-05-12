Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Suddenly I am a Lego Fan!! FRIENDS!!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE
Friends - Season 2

Source: NBC / Getty

Lego Unveils 2,048-Piece ‘Friends’ Apartment Set Friends aired its final episode in 2004, but thanks to streaming services, the hit TV show is still as popular as ever. And now Lego wants to prove that Rachel, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Chandler will always be there for us with a 2,048-piece Friends apartment kit. It includes the show’s two main NYC apartments and plenty of inside jokes. For example, there’s the meat-sweats Thanksgiving turkey, the giant poking device used to check on the Ugly Naked Guy and Ross’ leather pants. The Friends apartment set will be available June 1. What’s one line from the show that you often throw out in your daily life?

Suddenly I am a Lego Fan!! FRIENDS!!  was originally published on mix1079.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close