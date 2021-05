RadioNOW Featured Videos CLOSE

It was a regular day. A day where I’m just chilling scrolling through TikTok, getting some laughs, you know the usual. I came across this sound which I thought was funny so I went to see other videos using that sound and see what was trending. Then I noticed a pattern. Girls were sharing what they were looking for in a man, and there was this one characteristic they all shared. And unfortunately it’s just not something that I possess lol.

