Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Katy Hairy?

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
RadioNOW Featured Videos
CLOSE

Katy Perry Claps Back After Luke Bryan Teases Her About Her Hairy Legs: ‘I Don’t Got Time!’ Katy Perry is finding out first-hand what it’s like to be a working mom. On Sunday Perry gave a close-up of her leg hair on her Instagram Stories.  Luke Bryan saw the clip and teased Perry that she needed “to do something about the leg hair.”  “I don’t have time,” the new mother clapped back. Perry welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove last August and since then she’s been trying to keep up.  “What they don’t tell you is nobody talks about the first six weeks after you have the baby,” Katy told Jimmy Kimmel in February. “Oh my god, that’s wild! What a roller coaster!” Perry says that instead of shaving she’d rather cuddle with her daughter.  Are you a new mother that is having a hard time juggling work and caring for your baby? What tips can you give new mothers about caring for their new baby?

American Idol episode 4 as seen on ABC.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Katy Hairy?  was originally published on mix1079.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
WATCH: Justin Bieber’s Live Performance From Paris
 4 weeks ago
04.15.21
AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals
Shawn Mendes Does A Cover of Bieber’s “Peaches”
 1 month ago
04.07.21
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Shares BTS Footage of Making “Positions”
 1 month ago
04.06.21
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Ariana Grande Shares Exclusive Behind The Scenes Footage
 2 months ago
03.25.21
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 years ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 3 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 3 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 3 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 3 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 3 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 3 years ago
01.29.21
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 3 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 3 years ago
04.12.18
Playlist
Close