Demi Lovato Looks For Aliens In New TV Show

If you follow Demi Lovato on social media you know she has a big interest in alien activities. Once she even thought she captured a UFO on video herself. Now she will be diving deep into that world as she announced she has a new tv show coming to Peacock entitled “Unidentified” . She made the surprise announcement on Twitter.

She is going to be hitting the road with her sister Dallas and her best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery. The trio will be talking with people who’ve experienced alien abduction, checking out places with frequent UFO activity, and teaming up with scientists. Lovato says her goal is to, “make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves.” Wishing her best of luck and hopefully she doesn’t get abducted in the process.

Source: https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9570511/demi-lovato-ufo-investigation-tv-series/

