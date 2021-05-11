Music
Billie Eilish Performs “Your Power” On Colbert

Billie Eilish opened up a lot on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.  She addressed the rumor that she was wearing a wig during the Grammys.  Then when she revealed that she was blonde she broke an Instagram record.  Not long after she broke the record again with her latest cover shoot with British Vogue.  Eilish talked about how the response she got from that shoot made her “not want to post anymore.”  She also gave us a little tease saying she’s shooting something for Amazon Prime Day.  Check out the full interview below and her amazing performance of her latest song “Your Power”.

 

 

 

 

 

